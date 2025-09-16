Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akanda Stock Down 7.8%

AKAN stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

