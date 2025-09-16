Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lowered by Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

