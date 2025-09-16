Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 30,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 12,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.2% in the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.