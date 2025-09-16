Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101,596 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

