Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

