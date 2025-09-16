Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Trimmed by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.6% of 1248 Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

