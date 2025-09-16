Amedisys, Inc. $AMED Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Amedisys by 838,295.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 192,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 359.7% during the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,345,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,587,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $14,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

