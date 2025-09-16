American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIG. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 217,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 206,796 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 476,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 113,532 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.