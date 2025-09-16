Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paycom Software FY2025 Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $218.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

