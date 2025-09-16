Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paycom Software FY2025 Earnings

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $218.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

