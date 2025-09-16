Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $304.43

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.4286.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,357,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $274.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.