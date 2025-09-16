Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $356.83

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.8261.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th.

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,122,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,448 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $321.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.03. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

