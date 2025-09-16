Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $356.83

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.8261.
A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on ADSK
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,122,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,448 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $321.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.03. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.