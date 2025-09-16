Analysts Set Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $52.29

Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

