Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$109.69

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.69.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Cameco Stock Performance

About Cameco

CCO opened at C$118.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$49.75 and a 1 year high of C$119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

