Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $24.69

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.5385.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Delek US has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $13,728,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $13,629,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,601,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 851,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 803,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1,827.6% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 674,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 639,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.