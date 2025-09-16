Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:IDEXY FY2027 Earnings

Get Industria de Diseno Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseno Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseno Textil’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

