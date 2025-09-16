Analysts Set Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) PT at $137.86

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.8571.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,452.1% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

