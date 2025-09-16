Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $194.92

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.9167.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

