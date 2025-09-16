Analyzing i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i-80 Gold and Gold Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83 Gold Royalty 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.17%. Gold Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Gold Royalty.

This table compares i-80 Gold and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and Gold Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $76.62 million 9.79 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -3.17 Gold Royalty $12.38 million 51.65 -$26.76 million ($0.01) -375.00

Gold Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Gold Royalty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

