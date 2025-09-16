Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Trimmed by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.