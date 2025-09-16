Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

