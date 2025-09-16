Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Shares of APDN stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,091.25.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($34.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($37.50) by $3.50. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.17% and a negative net margin of 399.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
