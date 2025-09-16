AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $640.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $590.70 and last traded at $586.37, with a volume of 1284517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $582.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.95.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,844,000 after buying an additional 133,402 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.73.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

