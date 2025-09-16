AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $182.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.