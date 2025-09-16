Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Ardelyx Trading Down 1.2%

ARDX stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $90,776.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,883.14. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $32,122.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 276,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,074.13. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 634,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $16,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

