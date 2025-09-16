Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,750 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 14.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

