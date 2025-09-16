Atrium Research Predicts ADF Group’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ADF Group in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for ADF Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for ADF Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
ADF Group Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of ADF Group stock opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. ADF Group has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.76.
About ADF Group
ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.
