AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 629,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 870,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AU Optronics Stock Performance

AUOTY opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.45.

AU Optronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 189.0%.

About AU Optronics

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

