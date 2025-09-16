AutoZone (AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $51.23 per share and revenue of $6.2570 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.3%

AZO stock opened at $4,223.32 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,998.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,783.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,281.76.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

