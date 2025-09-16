Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF $MGMT Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.86. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

