Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF $MGMT Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.86. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.