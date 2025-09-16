Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.51. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.