Best Growth Stocks To Watch Today – September 14th

Circle Internet Group, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies projected to expand revenues and earnings at above-average rates compared to the broader market, often reinvesting profits into research, development or business expansion rather than paying dividends. Investors in growth stocks focus on capital appreciation, typically accepting higher valuations and added volatility in pursuit of substantial long-term gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

