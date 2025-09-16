Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives $1.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biodesix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 174,418 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,499,994.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,220,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,812.20. The trade was a 16.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 293 shares of company stock valued at $2,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Price Performance

Biodesix stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 269.67%. Biodesix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

