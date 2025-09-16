Birchbrook Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Birchbrook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.