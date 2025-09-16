Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

