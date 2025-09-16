Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 349,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.20 million. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.