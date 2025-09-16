Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,163 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

