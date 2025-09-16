Brokerages Set Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

BOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on BOW

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at $274,972,523.70. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bowhead Specialty by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 38.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BOW opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Bowhead Specialty has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $915.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of -0.70.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 10.05%.The company had revenue of $232.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.