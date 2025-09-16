Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $63.94

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.9412.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $3,933,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,899. This trade represents a 47.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,053,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,686 shares in the company, valued at $45,984,519.24. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,202,620 shares of company stock valued at $187,174,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BBIO opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

