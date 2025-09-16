Brokerages Set CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $33.67

Shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

CAE stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,803,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,287,000 after buying an additional 628,848 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,742,000 after buying an additional 7,800,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,957,000 after buying an additional 149,142 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,909,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,350,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

