Brokerages Set Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target at $1.93

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.9250.

CARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.48% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

