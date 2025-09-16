Brokerages Set Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) PT at $170.91

Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.9091.

CRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

CRCL stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,599.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45.

In other Circle Internet Group news, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $106,238.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,895,831.72. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,454,445.24. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth about $73,101,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,486,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

