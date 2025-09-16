Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$79.68

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.68.

EIF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$78.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$69.94 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

