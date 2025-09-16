Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target at $35.33

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $639.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

