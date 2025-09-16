Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $2.92

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IHRT

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $257,042.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,558,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,684.40. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.