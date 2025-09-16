Brokerages Set Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

DERM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Journey Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Journey Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DERM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

Journey Medical Trading Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Journey Medical by 4,707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DERM stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.80. Journey Medical has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.