Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) PT at $26.43

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.4286.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $38,893.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,298.02. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 32,979 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $517,440.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,945.55. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,835 shares of company stock valued at $892,350. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 905,053 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,698,000.

KALV opened at $13.62 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

