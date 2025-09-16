Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) PT at $26.43

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.4286.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 905,053 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,698,000.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%
KALV opened at $13.62 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.10.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
