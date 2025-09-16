Brokerages Set LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $16.57

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.5714.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,548.15. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $40,199.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,461.34. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,095 shares of company stock worth $1,031,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.53. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

