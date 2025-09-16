Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $97.00

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.4%

LOGI opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $109.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.543 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,885. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

