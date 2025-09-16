Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $36.45

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.6364.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 1,989,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,089,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 696,067 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,485,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 413,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.09. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

