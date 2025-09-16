Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Price Target at $181.00

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

In related news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

